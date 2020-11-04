1/1
William Perkins
1971 - 2020
Perkins
WILLIAM PERKINS
April 27, 1971 October 29, 2020
Bill passed away unexpectedly at home. He was born to Robert and Linda (Bevacqua) Perkins of Colorado Springs. His childhood was spent in mischief and laughter. He graduated from Harrison High School and had a career as a Heavy Equipment Operator.
He leaves behind, to treasure his memory, Robert and Mary Perkins (Parents) Andrea Schwartz his wife and long time partner in crime, Brianne Ellis (Daughter), Aaron and Anthony Perkins (Sons), Alisha (Perkins) Hughes and Robert Perkins (Siblings), Frank and Helen Bevacqua a beloved Uncle and Aunt of Pueblo West. A grandson and multiple nieces and nephews. Preceding Bill in death is his Mother Linda Perkins, Grandparents and favorite Brother in Law Jason Hughes. Bill was well loved and will be missed by all, especially his laughter, sense of humor and great looks. A note is now missing from our melody. Services will be at Shrine of Remembrance, November 5th 2020. Open visitation is from 9am-10am, limited seating services following after.



Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Shrine of Remembrance
NOV
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Shrine of Remembrance
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
