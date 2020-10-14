1/1
WILLIAM PICKERING BRADLEY III
1947 - 2020
With saddened hearts we announce the passing of William Pickering Bradley, III, 72, of Hollister. Bill was born on October 28, 1947 to the late William and Helen Bradley in Baltimore, Maryland.
Bill retired as Captain from the US Air Force with over 20 years of dedicated service. He and his wife, Rebecca, relocated to Florida from Colorado Springs over 9 years ago. He loved all animals. He also enjoyed being outdoors and working on cars. Bill was a faithful member of St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Interlachen.
Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rebecca; children, Emma Lafferty(Bobby), Jaclyn Bradley (Russell), Paul Bradley (Amy); 9 grandchildren; brothers, Edward Bradley(Rich), David Bradley(Lois); many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
A memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday October 16, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Pablo officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Vincent De Paul Society in Interlachen or the S.A.F.E. formally Putnam County Humane Society in memory of Bill.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
