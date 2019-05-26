Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ricketts. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Downtown Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RickettsWILLIAM RICKETTSFollowing weeks of hospitalizations fighting post-op infections, Bill's wish to return home was granted. During this last year Bill enjoyed being in his own home, entertaining visitors and sharing stories with friends. He died in his wife's loving arms and passed peacefully into the presence of his dear Savior, Jesus Christ.Bill was born in Santa Monica, CA and grew up in his grandmother's home only 4 doors off the beach. He loved being a Santa Monica beach boy in his youth. After graduation from SaMo High School he attended Santa Monica City College and UCLA . Bill enlisted in the US Air Force, gaining skills and sparking his lifelong interest in air travel, space, service, and patriotism, which all influenced his future endeavors. He enjoyed a long career as an engineer at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA working on various space projects. His prototypes, now on satellites, continue to circle the globe sending back atmospheric data. His life-long loves included being a mechanical toy collector, profound thinker and reader, and generous man of faith. In retirement he and his wife Dee moved to Colorado Springs, CO. Bill became enthralled with Colorado Springs history, General Palmer and the Glen Eyrie Castle. His love of both history and people lead to rewarding years as a tour guide at Glen Eyrie Castle, Garden of the Gods and the National Museum of World War II Aviation. He mentored young people in the classroom, was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church and served as an usher there. Bill and Dee loved traveling the globe. As they did, Bill thrived on researching new destinations and uncovering the local history and points of interest everywhere they went. Even when faced with recent health challenges he braved each day with a positive and determined attitude. His humor, interest in people and the world, and love of a good story kept friends coming back for more. Bill had a deep love for Jesus and served him in many ways throughout his life.Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, DeAnn Ricketts. Surviving him are 3 sons, Russell, Michael and Scott, and daughter Dawn, 7 grandchildren and 9 1/2 great grandchildren. His precious memory will be held dearly by all who had the privilege of sharing in his life. To God be the Glory!Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Downtown Colorado Springs, May 31st at 1:00 p.m.Memorial contributions can be made to:Bill Ricketts Glen Eyrie Castle Memorial Fund3820 North 30th StreetColorado Springs, CO 80904Attn.: Wendy BucklerChecks payable to "The Navigators"Memo: Bill Ricketts Castle Fund Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019

