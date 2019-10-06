Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Russell Bennett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bennett

WILLIAM RUSSELL BENNETT

9/21/67 - 9/11/19

Died 9-11-19 of a heart attack. Known professionally as William, he was residing in Phoenix, Arizona, employed by LPR Construction, as a welder and ironworker. He is survived by his mother, Susan Baker; father, Charles Bennett; sister, Nina Getman; sons, Russell Bennett and Seth Bennett; nephews, Sean Lugenbeel and Alexander Lugenbeel.

Bill graduated from Pikes Peak Community College, where he studied welding in construction. Thus was born his life long passion and career, where he could utilize his creativity, brilliance, and hard-work ethics, to produce top notch construction. Prime examples from beginning to completion include: Colorado College Cornerstone Arts Center, and Atlanta Georgia's MLB, 622 million$ stadium "Sun Trust Park."

Love, Courage, and Passion, are words that can best describe William Russell and his life. "My Son's"; "Mom"; Photography, even from the high beams of construction; mountain camping and skiing, inspired by magical Aspen years; mountain biking, design and repair; gourmet cooking and indulgence; and even pumpkin cultivation and carving for Halloween.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pikes Peak Community College Department of Welding & Construction Scholarship Fund. May William Russell Bennett's passion, be passed on to future generations.

Private memorial services have been held. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery.





