WILLIAM RUSSELL ROBERTSON

November 1, 1931 June 20, 2019

Bill Robertson passed away peacefully in his sleep June 20, 2019. A devoted husband and father, Bill especially enjoyed fishing and extensive travel with family and friends.

Bill was born November 1, 1931 in St Louis, MO. He was a Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) pastor for most of his professional life and worked for the Christian Church Foundation the last ten years of his career.

The greatest of friends, Bill will be deeply missed by Bennita Robertson, his wife of 67 years to the day; son, Jim (Kathy); grandchildren, Justin, Andrew (Antonia), and Hanna; great-grandchildren, Brecca, Zada; brother, Ray (Bonnie); and niece, Kathleen (Phil). He was predeceased by son, John, and parents, Grace and Chester.

A celebration of life service will be held at Village Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Saturday, September 7 at 1:00 pm.

Contributions can be made to Ecumenical Social Ministries or Habitat for Humanity in Bill's memory.







