REVEREND DOCTOR WILLIAM "BILL" STEPHENS STARR

January 26, 1926 March 31, 2019

Son, Father, Grand and Great Grandfather - Husband, Brother, Friend - Warrior for both Christ and Country - is now a Saint. He took his promised place in the Everlasting Arms on March 31st, 2019. He walked on this earth while living in the Kingdom of God.

Bill was born January 26, 1926, to Floyd and Fern Starr in Counsel Bluffs, Iowa. The fourth of 7 children, he was preceded in the Journey Home by the parents, and siblings, Fern 'Sis', Ed, Jack, and two of the 'little guys', Chuck and Chet. Brother Tom remains with us.

Bill grew up in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He enlisted prior to graduation of high school, becoming the youngest officer in the Navy. After serving, he attended Wheaton College and Bethel Seminary. He met and married Ruth Glittenberg and they began their ministry together as a part of Young Life. Bill eventually assumed the position of President of Young Life for 13 years.

After his work with Young Life Bill created two nonprofit organizations in Phoenix, Arizona; Southwest Leadership Foundation, and Collaboration for a New Century. These were visible ways he served those in need, and an example of the transition to living out the Gospel.

Grace and Mercy were the cornerstone to the commitment they made to share Christ. Mercy and Grace. Bill dedicated the rest of his life to living the Gospel.

Bill's appreciation for music, nature and sports, his love for family, friends and food, all fit into the ministry of love and acceptance, truth and justice. He was driven by the understanding that to whom much is given, much will be asked. He gave women and men the example and encouragement to make a difference in peoples lives.

His sons; Bill, Randy, and Rich, and daughter Rebecca, along with a flock of Grand and Great Grandchildren were the delight of his life. His love and walk with Ruth formed the foundation of their ministry. His later love with Deanna, with sons Jason and Cristopher, gave him the peace and reflection that grounded him in these final seasons at the Sylte Ranch in Idaho.

Leadership and accomplishment, Presidencies, and prestige were fruits of the choice to organize for a world wide impact on faith and service. Bill changed lives because he cared, and thousands will attest. He lived the Good News and we are forever grateful.

The memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Spokane, 318 S. Cedar Street, Spokane, Washington 99201. Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d'Alene Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit Bill's memorial and sign his online guestbook at





744 N 4Th St

Coeur D Alene , ID 83814

