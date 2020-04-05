Hanchey, Jr.
WILLIAM V. HANCHEY, JR.
September 23, 1936 March 29, 2020
William V. Hanchey, Jr. age 83, passed away peacefully on 29 March 2020, in Colorado Springs. He was a retired Air Force MSgt. He also retired as the Chief of Gifts and Memorials at the Air Force Academy.
Mr. Hanchey was born in Southport, N.C. on 23 September 1936, to William V. and Clara Louise Hanchey. He married his best friend, Joyce A. Loller, on 9 April 1957, at Dover AFB, Delaware.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter, Tamra Rogl and her husband Joachim, a grandson Ryan Rogl, his wife Jaime and two great granddaughters, Keira and Alivia. He also leaves behind his brother Bob and his family, his sister Dolly and her family.
Bill was known for his kind heart and humorous personality. He was a devoted husband and loving father, proud grandfather and great grandfather.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the - act.alz.org.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020