Ridley
WILLIAM "BILL" VERNON RIDLEY
March 24, 1928 February 1, 2020
William "Bill" Ridley is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Ridley and two children by a 1st marriage, daughter Diane Hill and son Brian William Ridley and six grandchildren. He was also "father" to Nancy's two daughters Cynthia and Janice and "grandfather" to their seven children and great-grandfather to their 27 grandchildren.
He served in the US Army for 23 years during which he competed on Army Rifle teams.
Bill's hobbies included metal detecting, fishing and reading.
A quiet man, his step grandchildren appreciated time spent with him as he taught them marksmanship and gun safety.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020