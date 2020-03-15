Dicks
WILLIAM "BILL" VICTOR DICKS
March 1, 2020
Bill Dicks, of Widefield, CO passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean, and daughter-in-law, Diane (Russell's wife). Bill is survived by his daughter, Rosemary Iverson (Mike); sons Russell and Ron; niece, Dana Sprawls Kraft (Dennis); cousin, Victor William "Buzz", Jr.; grandchildren Allyson Cochran, Christa Tinker, Leon Dicks, Kyle Dicks, and great-grandson, Devon Tinker.
There will be a viewing at Dove-Witt Funeral Home, 6630 S. U.S. Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO on March 19th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The memorial service will be at the same location on March 20th from 10:00am to 1:00pm with family burial services at the Pikes Peak Veteran Cemetery at 1:00pm. Bill's full obituary is available on the Dove-Witt website at dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020