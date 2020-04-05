Viott
WILLIAM "BILL" VIOTT
August 23, 1949 March 28, 2020
William "Bill" Viott, age 70, of Monument, CO passed away on March 28, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA. on August 23, 1949.
He was married to Sandra "Sandy" Viott for 40 years.
Beloved husband and father, Bill is survived by his wife Sandy and sons; Vince Viott of Conifer, CO and Lance Viott of Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Bill leaves many family members in the Pittsburgh area, friends from the Bridge Center in Colorado Springs, friends from the Pikes Peak Gun Club and the best of friends from all over the U.S.
He is preceded in passing by his parents; William C. Viott and Dolores M. Viott.
After retiring from IBM in March of 2012, he was able to resume the activities he enjoyed; hunting birds and big game, involvement in the Pikes Peak Gun Club (shooting recreational sporting clays) and recently participated in the winter trap league where his team won first place in B class.
Bill joined the Bridge Center in Colorado Springs a few years ago, recently participated in a sectional bridge tournament earning one master point.
Funeral arrangements are through Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA.
A private service will be planned in Pittsburgh at a later date.
Donations can be made to MD Anderson, Houston, TX, Dept. of Leukemia.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020