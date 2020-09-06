Simmons
WILLIAM WELLS SIMMONS
September 5, 1933 August 26, 2020
William "Will" Wells Simmons, 86, died of natural causes on August 26, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida at the home of his daughter, surrounded by his four children.
Will was welcomed into the world on September 5, 1933 in Colorado Springs, Colorado by his father, Thomas Gerowe Simmons, mother, Margaret Wells Simmons and his big sister, Barbara Simmons (Bayless Stewart).
Colorado was one big playground for Will. He spent his free time hiking, skiing, and camping in the mountains. Summers were spent on his grandfather W.H. Well's sheep ranch and learning to sail. He attended Lloyd Shaw's Cheyenne Mountain School from 5th grade until his graduation in 1951. In high school, his activities included playing hockey and dancing with the Cheyenne Mountain dance team. He cherished the years he spent in Colorado Springs for his entire life.
Will attended Brown University before transferring to the pre-med program at Colorado University. The summer before his senior year, his red MG convertible attracted the attention of a spunky woman named Barbara Brill. After a whirl-wind romance, their marriage coincided with his graduation in 1955. The next four years produced an MD degree from Colorado University Medical School (1959) as well as a son and two daughters. A second son came along during his first year as a commissions officer in the US Naval Medical Corps (1960).
Navy life kept the family moving from coast to coast as Will's career as a flight surgeon progressed. He shared his love of the outdoors with his wife and children. Each reassignment gave them an opportunity to explore the many natural attractions of our beautiful country.
He was a patient, kind, and loving father. When he bought a sailboat, the family all learned the fundamentals of sailing, even the youngest was given a bucket to bail with. He served many years as a leader for his sons' Boy Scout troop. All four kids were given their own toolbox and were taught how to make basic home repairs. He was always there for them through their ups and downs and to this day, he is their hero.
After 26 years of service, he retired from the Navy. Will and Barbara made one final move to Sarasota, Florida, where he liked to say each day was "just another day in paradise." Together, they enjoyed many years of traveling the United States and abroad; only slowing down when Barbara began a long fight with cancer from which she died in 2014.
Will was predeceased by his wife, mother, father, and sister.
Will is survived by his four children, Marcus Simmons and wife Becky, Mylinda Woodward and husband Kirby, Mindy Simmons, Marsden Simmons and partner Annie Murphy. Grandchildren, Gerowe Simmons, Dylan Simmons, Tegan Woodward, Spencer Woodward, Kyle Simmons, Haley Simmons, Aaron Simmons. His sister-in-law, Bridgie (Brill) Brelsford, nephew Gordon Hackstaff, nieces Barbara Hackstaff Lutz, Lori Bayless Bishoff and Margaret "Peggy" Bayless.
Due to the current circumstances of COVID19, and out of caution and concern for everyone's safety, a memorial gathering will be limited to immediate family. We invite you to sign the guestbook.
Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center P.O. Box 38971, Colorado Springs, CO 80937.
