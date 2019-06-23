Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Jean (White) Latson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Latson

WILLIE JEAN (WHITE) LATSON

January 23, 1941 - June 17, 2019

Willie Jean (White) Latson, age 78, of Colorado Springs, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born in Marlin, Texas on January 23, 1941, to Elisha and Johnnie (Simpson) White. Willie was married to Leve Latson in Edison, Georgia on December 13, 1960.

She was a nurse and a partner with her husband in business for over forty-four years in L&L Disposal Company. Her passion was gardening, until health issues forced her to stop. Willie was a devoted member of St. John's Baptist Church.

Willie is a mother to, Janet Latson, Brenda Latson, Leve Latson Jr. and Jimmy Latson, all of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is a grandmother to, Athena Latson of Colorado Springs, and great grandmother to, Joseph Latson also of Colorado Springs, and a aunt and great aunt to a whole host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, all of whom she is survived by.

She is preceded in passing by her husband, Leve Sr., sister, Margie Dread, and her brothers, Roy and James Otto Simpson.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 26th at Memorial Gardens, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 27th at St. Joseph's Baptist Church, 902 Prospect St., Colorado Springs. Graveside ceremony at Memorial Gardens following funeral and repass at St. John's Baptist Church.







Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019

