Willis Francis Patterson (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis Francis Patterson.
Service Information
Mountain Memorial Services
51 County Road 5
Divide, CO
80814
(719)-687-0333
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patterson
WILLIS "AKA PAT" FRANCIS PATTERSON
November 12, 1935
August 23, 2019
Willis Francis Patterson 83 of Divide, CO passed away quietly at home with family at his side. Born in Spokane, WA. He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years and love of his life Shirley, one son, a daughter, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two sisters.
A man of his time; proud of country, his military service, his work in civilian life; and his love of family. No words can ever express how sorely he will forever be missed.
For full obituary please visit www.MountainMemorialFH.com
logo
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.