Patterson
WILLIS "AKA PAT" FRANCIS PATTERSON
November 12, 1935 August 23, 2019
Willis Francis Patterson 83 of Divide, CO passed away quietly at home with family at his side. Born in Spokane, WA. He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years and love of his life Shirley, one son, a daughter, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two sisters.
A man of his time; proud of country, his military service, his work in civilian life; and his love of family. No words can ever express how sorely he will forever be missed.
For full obituary please visit www.MountainMemorialFH.
com
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019