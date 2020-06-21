Griffee

WILLIS "WILLIE" J GRIFFEE

April 23, 1926

June 15,2020

Willis James Griffee, 94 years of age, of Denver Colorado passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020. Willis was born on April 23, 1926 in Brewster Kansas to Thomas A. and Motie M (Lacefield) Griffee. One of 3 children, he and his family moved to Colorado Springs shortly after his birth. He was a long time resident there and upon his retirement moved to Divide, CO and then to Florence, AZ. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served for 3 years and survived WWII.

On June 20,1948 he united in marriage to LaDonna Maye (Borg), who he met while working for Mountain Bell Telephone and Telegraph. Willis was deeply involved in his community including, El Paso Lodge #13, Rocky Mountain Consistory, Denver Consistory, Royal Order of Scotland (30 years) Al Kaly Shriners and Lion Club. He was a 32nd Degree Mason.

Willis was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife LaDonna, second wife Rosamond, granddaughter Madison Kay, sister Caroll Messerli, brother Garth Griffee and stepson Jim Pollard.

He is survived by daughters, Roberta Griffee (Kim), of Thornton CO, Karen Morris (Mark) of Castle Rock, CO, granddaughter Odessa Morris, great grandson Trevor, stepdaughters Betty Conrad, Carol Pollard, stepson Steve (Jan) Pollard and many other extended family members.

Honoring Willis's wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be interred at a location of his choice later by immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, kindly donations can be made to New Century Hospice of Castle Rock CO or Colorado Lions Camp of Woodland Park CO.







