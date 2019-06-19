Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma J. Canaday. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Canaday

WILMA J. CANADAY

September 23, 1942 June 16, 2019

Wilma J. Canaday, age 76, a resident of the Colorado Springs area since 1962, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Wilma Jean Canaday was born on September 23, 1942 in Sturgis, South Dakota to the late Clarence and Ella (Davis) Berk.

She married Harold Leon Canaday on April 3, 1961 in Colorado Springs.

Wilma enjoyed researching her family history with a boundless passion, spending countless hours tracking genealogy records for both the Berk and Canaday family trees for generations. She also enjoyed a good book, music, sewing, baking, and her greatest joy, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Wade (wife, Sheila) Canaday of Peyton, Jeffrey Canaday of Lone Tree, and David Canaday of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Travis (wife, Tina) Canaday and Jennifer Canaday and great-grandchildren, Mason, Bowen and Berkeley.

Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Canaday; sisters, Loretta Berk and Leona Connelly; and Jeff's partner, Marten Peterson.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home. Funeral services will be he held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel.







