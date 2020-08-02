MuellerWILMA JEAN (WOOD) MUELLERDecember 9, 1930 July 23, 2020On July 23rd, 2020, Wilma Jean Mueller was released from the physical bonds of this earth to join her Heavenly Father. 'Old things have passed away and all things have become new' as Wilma now has a transformed mind and body that will continue her eternal journey.Born on a Kansas farm December 9th, 1930, to Clifford and Erma Wood, Wilma's character was shaped early on by the challenges of the Depression followed by the Dust Bowl and WW2. Her friends and family knew her as a quiet, gentle person, seldom bothered by the difficulties of life, who was able to fix any piece of clothing by letting out a hem, or 'tucking a waist' with perfect confidence that all was going to turn out fine. No situation seemed to fluster Wilma since she had already experienced much of the worst that life could deliver.Her children and grandchildren heard numerous stories of farm living including tales of egg gathering, and endless days of canning during vegetable harvest. Wilma was an avid reader and occasional writer who eventually collected many of her stories into a short memoir that has provided considerable enjoyment to family members over the years.After studying at Hays (Kansas) Teacher's College, Wilma taught grade school for two years before meeting the love of her life at a Camp Meeting. After a few dates, Bill proposed and the couple was married on March 3, 1956. One year later, Bill and Wilma settled in Colorado Springs with their newborn son Dean. Soon, Beth Ann also joined the happy union. Wilma became mom and homemaker while also teaching and helping to manage Bill's expanding business.As the children grew and left home, Wilma eventually turned her attention to the needs of other families. For many years she volunteered with organizations that provided counseling and other services to young mothers. It was not uncommon to find Wilma babysitting for a young mother who desperately needed a break from a household of kids. Somehow, amid all of this generous giving of her time, she also managed to foster 6 or 7 children, some with special needs.Wilma Jean Mueller is survived by Bill Mueller, her husband of 64 years. Also by her two children: Dean and Beth Ann (and their spouses), by two grandchildren, Joann and Logan, and by two sisters, Helen and Lois.A memorial service will be held on Aug 7 at Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs at 10AM with reception to follow.