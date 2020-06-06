Brittain
WYNNE NELL BRITTAIN
January 17, 1943 June 2, 2020
Wynne Nell Brittain died on June 2, 2020, age 77. Preceded in death: husband, Dr. James William Brittain; parents, James and Betty McConkey. Survivors: sister, Sherry Hyche; daughters, Sherry Johnson, Beth Self (Steve); grandchildren, Will & (Jessica), Garrett, Joshua Johnson, Steven Arlie Self Jr (Hillerie), Sarah Self Whatton (Brandon); great grandchildren, Addalyn & Emily Self. Full obituary at www.ridoutsvalleychapel.com
WYNNE NELL BRITTAIN
January 17, 1943 June 2, 2020
Wynne Nell Brittain died on June 2, 2020, age 77. Preceded in death: husband, Dr. James William Brittain; parents, James and Betty McConkey. Survivors: sister, Sherry Hyche; daughters, Sherry Johnson, Beth Self (Steve); grandchildren, Will & (Jessica), Garrett, Joshua Johnson, Steven Arlie Self Jr (Hillerie), Sarah Self Whatton (Brandon); great grandchildren, Addalyn & Emily Self. Full obituary at www.ridoutsvalleychapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.