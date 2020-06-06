Wynne Nell Brittain
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brittain
WYNNE NELL BRITTAIN
January 17, 1943 June 2, 2020
Wynne Nell Brittain died on June 2, 2020, age 77. Preceded in death: husband, Dr. James William Brittain; parents, James and Betty McConkey. Survivors: sister, Sherry Hyche; daughters, Sherry Johnson, Beth Self (Steve); grandchildren, Will & (Jessica), Garrett, Joshua Johnson, Steven Arlie Self Jr (Hillerie), Sarah Self Whatton (Brandon); great grandchildren, Addalyn & Emily Self. Full obituary at www.ridoutsvalleychapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 5, 2020
Offering my heartfelt condolences in behalf of the Brittain family and friends. May you find peace in God who brings comfort to all those who mourn.
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved