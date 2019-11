Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for X-avier Andru Padilla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Padilla

X-AVIER ANDRU PADILLA

November 2, 1999 November 3, 2019

X-avier Padilla, 20, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born in Colorado Springs on November 2, 1999 and was known as the entertainer of the family.

He always knew how to make everyone smile and laugh wherever he was and was the shining light during dark times.

X-avier is survived by mother, Brandie Ballesteros; father, Frankie Padilla, Jr.; brother, Frankie Padilla, III; sisters, Eszmeralda and Eliszeana Padilla; and best friend/brother, Deointae Edmonds.

Funeral Service, 11:00AM, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, New Life Church World Prayer Center, 11005 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921.

Reception will follow at 1:00PM, Heritage Pentecostal Church, 2950 Monica Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80916.

He will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten by the people whose hearts he touched. X-avier, Mommy loves you.







Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019

