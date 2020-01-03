Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Rosary 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church 11020 Teachout Road Colorado Springs , CO View Map Funeral Mass Following Services Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church 11020 Teachout Road Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gallegos, R.N.

YOLANDA DELFINA GALLEGOS, R.N.

May 21, 1928 December 27, 2019

Yolanda Gallegos passed away December 27, 2019 at home with her family. Yolanda was married for 53 years to Arthur Gallegos, who proceed her in death. She was the mother of seven children; two daughters: Consuelo Williams (Tom Williams) and Rebecca Shelledy (Jack Shelledy) and five sons: Art Gallegos, Paul Gallegos (Jeannie), Rick Gallegos (Lynnie), Ed Gallegos (Amy) and Ted Gallegos (Amber). She is survived by twenty-five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Yolanda was born in Walsenburg, Colorado. She had five sisters: Juanita, Cora, Loretta, Patricia, and Vicky (deceased) and three brothers: Aaron, Frank and Cid, who all proceeded her in death.

She attended the University of Colorado and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She was a registered nurse and practiced nursing until the birth of her first child. She then became a full time mother, eventually caring for seven children.

Yolanda loved her faith. She lived it to the fullest. She was always caring for the least among us by providing financial, emotional and spiritual resources to those she encountered who were in need.

A Rosary will be held on January 6, 2020 and a funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Both will be held at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church at 11020 Teachout Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908 with Father Larry Solan and Father Brian O'Brien officiating. There will be a reception immediately following the burial service at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church. Burial service will be at Eastonville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to EWTN.







