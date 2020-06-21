Moloney
YOLANDA "YOGI" LORETTA MOLONEY
November 16, 1934 June 14, 2020
Yolanda "Yogi" Loretta Moloney was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 16, 1934 to Olive and Rudolph Villalaz. She departed this life on June 14, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband Richard Moloney, her children; Robert Perkins and wife Alanna, Kenneth Perkins and wife Laurie, Suzanne Compton, Chris Perkins and wife Sue, Michael Villalaz and wife Stacy, and stepdaughter Kirsten Elson; grandchildren Aubrey Lloyd and husband John, Wyatt Perkins, Isabel and Marc Perkins and Sophie and Xavier Villalaz; great-grandchildren Braydon and Zachary Lloyd; siblings Sandra Villalaz-Dickson and husband Herb, Rudolph Villalaz and Rochelle Winkle and husband Jon.
She was preceded in death by her parents Olive Boehm and Rudolph Villalaz, son Paul Perkins, and granddaughter Corey Shipman. Yolanda left a legacy of strength, love and the importance of family. Those that knew her loved her and she was 'Mom' to many. She had an amazing sense of humor, appreciated nature, animals, music, movies, a good book, tending her flowers, and taught us all how to be better people.
Funeral services will be held privately with the immediate family. In lieu
of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Pikes Peak Region Humane Society https://www.hsppr.org/springs/donate .
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.