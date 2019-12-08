Ross
YVONNE ANNETTE ROSS
January 31, 1933 December 3, 2019
A Holy Rosary will be said for Yvonne at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colo. Springs on Mon., Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Tue., Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Falcon, CO.
She will be buried with Fritz at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder, CO in a family ceremony at a later date. Arrangements handled by Swan-Law https://www.dignitymemorial.com/
