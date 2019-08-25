Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hellman

ZACHARY AUSTIN HELLMAN

December 1, 1988 August 15, 2019

Zachary Austin Hellman was born at Penrose Community Hospital on December 1, 1988. He was the youngest child of Bob and Rita Hellman, a loved son, brother, uncle and cousin.

He was raised in Colorado Springs and remained a Colorado native for life. He attended ECA, Rudy Elementary, Sabin Middle School and is a graduate of Thomas B Doherty class of 2007, earning a scholarship for perfect attendance. Zach excelled academically, going on to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering from UCCS.

After graduation, he worked for Aztec Engineering Group Inc, Starbucks, and CannaPunch. He had a passion for learning Mandarin and spent 5 weeks exploring China.

Zachary died on August 15 at age 30, the result of a long and difficult fight against depression, realizing he could not find peace here.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Marjory McLain; his grandmother Norma Hellman; and his uncle Darrel Hellman

He is survived by his grandfather, William Hellman; parents, Bob and Rita Hellman; siblings, Robbie (Drew), Jody (Pete) Huffine and Chad (Jill); his beloved nephews and nieces, Davis and Walker Hellman, Avery, Austin and Ellie Huffine; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was an avid reader and learner. In respect for his love of learning, we have chosen to donate his body for research. Zachary's family will be holding a celebration of his life at a later date.





