Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Funeral service 1:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923

Sabin

ZACHARY JOSHUA SABIN

September 2, 2008 March 11, 2020

Zachary Joshua Sabin, 11, passed away in Black Forest, Colorado on March 11, 2020.

He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on September 2, 2008.

Zach is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Perian Lee and paternal grandmother, Phyllis Sabin.

He is survived by his parents, Angela Tuetken (spouse, Matthew) and Ryan Sabin (spouse, Tara); his nine brothers and sisters, Mythias Sabin, Madeline and Henry Sabin, Nykkolai and Rykker Tuetken, Kyron and Jayden Tuetken, and Elijah and Marcella Bustamante; his grandparents, Ron and Pat Sabin, Christopher Gay, Ronald and Judy Tuetken, Granny J., and April and Ken VanVorst; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Zach was in fifth grade at Explorer Elementary School in Colorado Springs.

He is loved by many and remembered by his unique and contagious laugh, continuous smile, goofy spirit, obsession with chicken nuggets, love of books and reading, and love for animals. He talked and dreamed of being a Zoo Keeper or Veterinarian and loved his birds, turtle and dogs.

If it was hard to find Zach, it's because he was hiding somewhere quiet to read. He loved to wrestle and play video games with his big brothers and play trucks and trains with his little brothers. He would make bracelets and crafts with his older sister and play dolls and read to his little sister. He was always a gentle guardian to those littler than him.

Favorite memory of him:

Mythias' most recent favorite would be how they marched around the house singing "The Ants Go Marching In" as loud as can be!

Elijah enjoyed playing "Goat Simulator" on the Xbox with Zach; it was one of Zach's favorite games.

Kyron remembers sharing the back row in the car on long road trips.

Jayden's favorite memories are of all the time they spent in their room playing and how they did everything together.

Ella laughs at the memory of him playing cheesy music and dancing goofy dances.

Maddie remembers that Zach is kind and he gave her a ring for playing with him.

Nykkolai misses playing Minecraft with Zachary and remembers how Zach taught him how to use a controller.

Rykker enjoyed building blocks and playing with Nerf guns with Zachary.

Henry loved pushing trucks around the house with Zach and building train tracks with him.

Private Services.

Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Zach's memory may be made to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.







