Fleer

ZACHARY MICHAEL FLEER

January 10, 1987 May 13, 2019

Zachary "Zac" Michael Fleer, 32 passed from this life, Monday, May 13, 2019 at his home. Zac was born January 10, 1987 in Boone, North Carolina to his proud parents Brian and Kathryn. Zac's family was the center of his world. Above all else, Zachary was "My Daddy" to his son, Jaxton Charles. Jax was Zac's heartbeat, his light and his compass. Zachary and Jaxton were each other's courage, and Jax will always carry that

with him.

Zac leaves his parents, Brian and Kathryn; Son Jaxton; brother Jacob

(Chelsey, Caydence, Carter, and Cyprus); sisters Macayla (Justin, Corban, and Madelyn); Hanna (Ty and Tripp); grandmother Janie Yeager, Grandfather Charles Fleer, the mother of his son, Shelby and her daughter Kenslie, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Zachary was blessed to have found love and acceptance with Janiece and her daughter Hadleigh. His maternal grandfather, Frederick Yeager and his paternal

grandmother, Delphine Fleer, preceded Zachary in death.

Make no mistake, Zac is a believer. He is a memorable soul with a large personality and an even bigger heart. He possessed a wonderment of our natural world and the stars beyond. His new home is the endless reaches of the universe, where he will be forever free from the contempt

and pain of this known world.

Zachary Michael, our loved ones have preceded you and we will soon follow. You will be our guide. We will see your lighted path through the eternal wilderness. We will love you "always". You will be in our hearts "forever".

A private Memorial Service is to be held on a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be sent in care of Kathryn Fleer, 101 North Belvedere Drive,

Hampstead, NC 28443 to be placed in a trust account to be set up for his son, Jaxton Charles Fleer.

Zac would openly tell you, mental health is an important conversation to have. It affects us all.





