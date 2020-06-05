SPC ZACHARY RYAN SILLS U.S. Army
1999 - 2020
Sills, U.S. Army
SPC ZACHARY RYAN SILLS, U.S. ARMY
April 15, 1999
May 24, 2020
Zachary Ryan Sills, age 21, passed away on May 24, 2020.
Zachary was born on April 15, 1999 to Lynet (Sills) Wesley and CW4 Bryan T. Sills, (Ret.).
Zach was a 2017 graduate of Widefield High School and also a Specialist in the United States Army.
He was a soldier, a son, a brother, a grandson, an uncle, and a friend to so many. Zachary loved all and always was there for everyone he cared for. He was funny and loving. He always wanted things to be OK and never wanted conflict. He truly loved his family and friends.
Zachary is survived by his mother, Lynet Wesley; his father, Bryan Sills; his brothers, Blake, Jarrett, and J; his sister, Jayla; his grandfather, Marvin; and his nephew, Blake, Jr.; and many, many cousins.
Zachary will be missed. Our family will forever be missing a piece.
"We love you son, and we'll see you again one day"
A private Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the service is on Zach's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services' website.
Inurnment at a later date, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The link to watch the service is on Zach's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services' website
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

