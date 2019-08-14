Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zell Eugene Woodworth. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Springs First Church 4120 E. Fountain Blvd Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Woodworth

While attending undergrad at Bethany Nazarene College in Oklahoma City, he fell in love and married Sharon Kay Huwa. Following their marriage, they moved to Colorado to continue their education at Nazarene Bible College. Upon returning to Bethany Nazarene College, Zell completed his bachelor's and master's degrees. During this time, their son, Zell William was born in 1972. In 1973, his pastoral service began in Craig, CO, and one year later their daughter Delaina Kay was born. During these two years in Craig, God's work through Zell led the church to grow significantly.

February 21, 1948 August 9, 2019

ZELL EUGENE WOODWORTH

Zell, a man with a passionate heart for the Lord, who fervently served as a pastor to many people who loved him, entered into the open arms of his glorious Savior on August 9, 2019.

Zell Eugene Woodworth was born on February 21, 1948 in Colorado Springs, CO to Zell D. and Myrene Woodworth. As a child, he was raised on a wheat farm in Bennet, CO where he thoroughly enjoyed working the fields as the son of a farmer. However, his Heavenly Father had different plans for his life and called him into the ministry at the age of 12 when he preached his first sermon.

God moved Zell and his family from the mountains to the eastern plains of Colorado to pastor the Wray Nazarene church in 1975. Under his leadership in Wray, the church was able to pay off 9 years' worth of mortgage payments in 9 months. After almost four years in Wray, God led him to take a church in Fort Morgan, CO. While in Fort Morgan as Senior Pastor, Zell oversaw a large building project, and challenged his congregation to live a more Christ-like life. In 1984 God called this country boy to the big city of Colorado Springs to pastor Eastborough Church of the Nazarene. Over the 29 years at Eastborough he ministered to hundreds of church families including Nazarene Bible College students and military. With direction from the Lord and a supportive congregation, True Life Nazarene Church was born under his leadership.

His dynamic preaching led many to discover the life-changing truth to the call of holiness, and his authentic lifestyle made him an approachable mentor and friend. It was Zell's compelling desire to know and do the will of God. His love for his family was second only to his love of God. He cherished Sharon and his children with his whole being. Reagan and Brenna, his granddaughters, were his joy and treasures. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, their son, Zell William, daughter, Delaina Van Soest (Gregory), two grandchildren, Reagan and Brenna; sisters Connie Dockum (Floyd) and Mariella Wilson (Blaine), and many caring nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zell D and Myrene Woodworth, and brother, Bill Woodworth (Janet).

Zell enjoyed cheering for the Broncos and the Rockies, reading, tending to his aquariums, camping and fishing in the mountains and farming wheat on the plains.

A celebration of life and worship service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Springs First Church - 4120 E. Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO.

We request that memorial donations be made to the Zell Woodworth Memorial Fund at Eastborough Nazarene Church, 4123 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909 or Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916.







