Service Information

Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 South US Highway
Fountain , CO 80817
(719)-390-4906

Rosary
2:00 PM
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 S. U.S. Highway 85-87
Fountain , CO

Viewing
2:30 PM
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 S. U.S. Highway 85-87
Fountain , CO

Funeral service
3:00 PM
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 S. U.S. Highway 85-87
Fountain , CO

Obituary

Ross

ZELMA MAE (RICHARDSON)

ROSS

February 12, 1939 September 17, 2019

Zelma Mae Richardson Ross, age 80, closed her eyes here on Earth and joined her husband Maurice in Heaven on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Zelma was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Survivors include son Maurice, Jr. (Angela); daughters: Sandra and Crystal; and grandson, Alex. Zelma is also survived by sisters, Yvonne

Zelma was a supervisor and union representative in the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and served military families for over 20 years. Zelma retired from the Peterson AFB Exchange in 1995.

Zelma was a founding member of the Colorado Springs Black Catholic Council and an active member of the St. Dominic Catholic Parish.

She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her grandson, Alex. Her hobbies included bowling, solving puzzles, cake decorating and watching game shows. Zelma especially enjoyed attending Denver Bronco football games, playing Bingo and trips to Las Vegas and Cripple Creek with her best friend of 43 years, Janet Lanier. Zelma's wit, humor, playfulness, advice and opinions will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.

The family would like to extend our special gratitude to the kindhearted staff at The Retreat at Sunny Vista where Zelma was so well cared for. A special thank you to caregiver Manny Trujillo for all his kindness and love over the past four years.

A Rosary will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Viewing at 2:30 p.m. and a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 S. U.S. Highway 85-87 in Fountain, CO. A reception will be held on site after the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the in Zelma's name.







