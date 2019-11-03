Lyons
ZOLA MAE LYONS
September 18, 2019
Zola Mae Lyons passed away at the age of 92, in Milford, Ohio surrounded by her family on September 18, 2019. For 63 years she was the beloved wife of the late Robert B. Lyons. The couple lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Cherished mother of Jim (Peggy Rust) Lyons, Bill (Linda) Lyons, Stan (the late Kitty) Lyons and Pat (Paul) White. Proud grandmother of Toni (Sam Carter) Lyons, and loving great-grandmother of Grace Carter. Zola was proceeded in death by her parents, Eugene and Martha Burmood of Ordway, Colorado. A small family service will be held at a later date in Hawaii. The family encourages friends to view a tribute video at craver-riggs.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019