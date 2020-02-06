Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zona Jameson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jameson

ZONA JAMESON

June 24, 1924 January 19, 2020

Jameson, Zona, daughter of Berlin and Sarah Bell Johnson, age 95 has entered the presence of the Lord on January 19, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1924.

Zona graduated from Wayland High School in Wayland, KY. She then attended the Alice Lloyd College where she received a degree in teaching. She taught at Dark Holler School 1st grade thru 9th grade.

She and her husband, Bob Jameson, (Bob preceded her in death in 2002). They moved to Colorado Springs from Lakeland, FL around 32 years ago. She was born in Topmost, KY where she met her first husband (Orbin Hall) and they had 3 boys. Michael passed away in September 2005. Still living is Orbin Hall Jr. and wife, Carolyn Hall, and Archie Ray Hall. Also, still living are her grandchildren Gregory S. Hall and wife Stacie, Kristie E. Peroni, Leslie R. Hall, Jeffrey 0. Hall and wife Lisa, Michael Hall II., Eric Hall, and Courtney Hall. Her great grandchildren Rachael, Alyssa, Taylor, Arthur, Kyle, Jordan, Kristopher, Xavier, Sariyah, Devin, and Layla along with her great-great granddaughter Adelina.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings Clarence, Vernnie, Diola, Fred, Albert, Gertrude, and Berlin Jr. Her sister Frona Johnson is still living in Topmost, KY.

We will be having a Celebration of Life on February 8th, 2020 at the Chapter 26. Address is 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80915. Time: 1:00 PM thru 4:00 PM

Please help us celebrate her life.





